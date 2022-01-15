John Cena reveals he was rejected for multiple superhero films

John Cena revealed that he was rejected for many superhero films before he got the opportunity to wow with 'Peacemaker' character in The Suicide Squad.
During his conversation on Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the wrestler-turned actor got candid about getting roped-in for the Margot Robbie starrer.
He said, “I can't tell you how many superhero roles I've been rejected for. Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection.”(Quoted by Comic Book)
“There were a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I keep trying," he added.
The 44-year-old actor also reflected on not being able to helm a role in Shazam!, which was later played by Zachary Levi.
"I think like a child, so Shazam was super interesting to me...And when I read the script, a lot of times, like... this is the thing, I don't chase 'I want to do this,' I always have to read it," Cena explained.
