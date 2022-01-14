Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shares unseen pic of AbRam, Yash and Roohi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani recently sent internet into a meltdown as she posted an adorable candid shot of SRK’s youngest son AbRam Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar.

On Thursday, Pooja shared the never-before-seen picture on her Instagram Story, wishing a friend on her birthday.

The adorable picture has Pooja’s friend posing with AbRam, Yash, Roohi and her own daughter Reyna. Take a look.

The picture went viral on the social media accounts, leaving fans in awe.

Pooja, who has been with SRK since 2012, often shares candid pictures of herself with Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on her social media account.