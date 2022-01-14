SHINee member Tae-min's mental health gets worse amid military service

South Korean singer, Lee Tae-min's mental health condition got worse during his mandatory military service.
the singer, who has been associated with famed K-pop bands SHINee and SuperM, was shifted from active duty to public service division.
The K-pop idol’s agency, SM Entertainment extended a statement on January 14 to announce, "Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division."
The company also shared that the 28-year-old singer continued receiving help to treat depression during his military service but the symptoms only got severe.
“During his military service, Taemin continuously received treatment and counseling for his symptoms of depression and panic disorder, which he has dealt with from the past. However, his symptoms recently worsened."
"The Military Manpower Administration has decided that it was no longer possible for him to simultaneously receive treatment while serving active duty. Thus, Taemin was transferred to public service duty according to the military's policies,” it announced.
“Taemin will be completing his military service duties as a social service worker from now on,” the agency added while assuring fans that it will ‘do its best to help the singer become stable.’
A copy of 1938´s Action Comics no. 1, the first appearance of Superman, sold for $3.18 million
Madonna said, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up”
FBR has issued a notice to the female singer for non-payment of income tax
The December sales update is likely to bring some relief for Cineworld
Britney Spears says she had to work much harder than sister
Queen held a private audience with Andrew ahead of Buckingham Palace announcement