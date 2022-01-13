Pete Davidson joins cast of James DeMonaco’s horror thriller ‘The Home’

Pete Davidson has landed a significant role in James DeMonaco's forthcoming Horror film The Home, as reported by Deadline.
The Set It Up star will essay the role of Max, who is a troubled young man and gets a job working at a retirement home. He soon comes to realize that both the residents and their caretakers are hiding some deadly secrets. During his investigation, he discovers more about his own history of being raised as a foster child.
While Bill Block and Sébastien K. Lemercier of Miramax will serve as producers and DeMonaco will write the script with Adam Canto.
"We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision," said Block.
"James' The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office," he added.
He went on to say, DeMonaco's "masterful storytelling abilities" paired with Davidson's "versatility as an actor," will "put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."
