Saboor Aly overcome with emotion at her rukhsati: Watch

Actress Saboor Aly recently tied the knot with her longtime beaue Ali Ansari in a daytime nikkah ceremony and her rukhsati moment became the talk of the town as it became viral.



Saboor looked drop dead gorgeous in a beige lehenga choli paired with stunning traditional accessories and her makeup was done to perfection which went well with her chic bridal outfit.

Her nikkah event was a lavish one with many A-list stars in attendance.

The Rang Mahal actor took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking video from his beloved’s emotional rukhsati and wrote, “ Saboor Aur Ali Ka Nikkah” with a heart emoticon.





Saboor was spotted in tears as she bid farewell to her parent’s home all set to start the marital journey.

She hugged her sister and other dearest family members while walking towards her husband’s vehicle.

Ali Ansari could feel Saboor’s pain and even wiped her tears.