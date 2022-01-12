Why Prince George was 'frustrated' after litter picking school activity

File Footage





While Prince George has seemingly enjoyed going to school, there was a school activity that reportedly left the little one “confused and annoyed”.

Having started school in 2017, George is now studying in Year 4 and recently returned to school after a fun-filled Christmas holiday.

As per his father Prince William, the little one participated in a litter picking session which caused Prince George to be frustrated over the state of the planet.

Speaking to a BBC podcast last year, William said: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"