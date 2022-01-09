‘Euphoria 2’ cast weighs in on bringing ‘messy, complicated’ stories to small screens

Euphoria 2 is garnering much attention for bringing back ‘messy and complicated’ stories of teenagers to TV screens.

Opening up helming unconventional characters in the much-loved series, the drama’s cast expressed their excitement during their conversation with Out.

The Emmy-winning actor, Zendaya shared that she ‘appreciates’ the liberty of figuring out characters in the series.

She said, “(the characters) they're flawed and there's nuance and there's depth to who they are and they love each other and they hurt each other, without emphasizing or overemphasizing anything for any political reason or statement.”

Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, said, "I think there's also beauty in ugliness and in the mess that I think this show is good at exposing within its characters.”

"I don't want to watch TV about people being good people. I don't want to see only that one side of them that they'd show most of the world,” explained Schafer.

“I think that's why I trust this show to handle characters like Rue and Jules... because it illuminates not only the beauty, but also the ugly, and lets it all create some kind of like weird (expletive) gorgeous mess that makes the show what it is and that's pretty parallel to life."