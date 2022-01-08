Kim Kardashian is impressed with beau Pete Davidson, here’s why

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become the hottest celebrity couple as they recently flaunted their ‘perfect’ relationship amidst Bahamas getaway.

According to People, the lovebirds’ chemistry is 'just perfect' as an insider told the outlet that the beauty mogul "thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids."

The outlet also quoted its source, “Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."

About their recent romantic vacation, the source spilled that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had ‘the best time’.

The magazine also reported that the Saturday Night Live star is trying to extend his stay in Los Angeles to spend more time with his lovelady.

“They're still really into each other. Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules,” the insider revealed.