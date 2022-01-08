Avril Lavigne hints at ‘string of icons’ in upcoming album with Travis Barker

Avril Lavigne recently revealed that her upcoming album features collaborations of huge names of pop music.

The pop-punk queen is gearing up to mark 20 years in industry in full style as she’s looking ahead to win over hearts with her seventh studio album.

During her conversation with The Sun, the 37-year-old singer revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has helped her in working with many huge stars. She also recently signed with Travis Barker’s label DTA Records.

“I have a bunch of different features on the record, the most I have had before, as everyone was in town,” the Wish You Were Here hit-maker shared.

Earlier, during her chat with Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne said, "I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career (for this album)."

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that,” she expressed.

“There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at, and even though there’s songs about past love experiences that didn’t work out, I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light,” she added.