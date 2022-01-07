Shawn Mendes flaunts abs on Miami beach after Camila Cabello split

Newly single Shawn Mendes is turning up the heat on the beaches of Miami!

The 23-year-old was spotted taking a dip in the sea Wednesday and Thursday in black swimming trunks.

The singer was later joined by friends with whom he chatted whilst laying out on a lounge chair.

Shawn's solo trip comes after he parted ways with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The Señorita pair split in November 2021 after two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the said in a joint statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”