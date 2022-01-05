 
close
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Saba Qamar says 'Qubool Hai' is not for her as she rejects online proposal

Saba Qamar is saying no to all online proposals after Azeem Khan breakup

By Web Desk
January 05, 2022
Saba Qamar says Qubool Hai is not for her as she rejects online proposal
Saba Qamar says 'Qubool Hai' is not for her as she rejects online proposal

Saba Qamar is responding to a wedding proposal with her sense of humour!

The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.

"I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother," wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood's Instagram Stories.

Responding to the fan's confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.

Take a look: