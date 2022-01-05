Saba Qamar says 'Qubool Hai' is not for her as she rejects online proposal

Saba Qamar is responding to a wedding proposal with her sense of humour!
The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.
"I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother," wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood's Instagram Stories.
Responding to the fan's confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.
"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.
Take a look:
