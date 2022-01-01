Betty White passes away weeks before turning 100

Golden Girls actress and renowned comedian Betty White has passed away just weeks ahead of her milestone 100th birthday.
This news has been brought to light by TMZ and according to their findings, the famed star breathed her last just before 9:30 am this Friday.
The media trailblazer and pioneer is often lauded for her hand in reimagining the media and has had one of the longest-running careers for any female in television.
Her past work across the eight decades started back in 1939 and has awarded her the chance to host multiple shows.
She is most famously known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in the Golden Girls sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992.
She even has acting credits to her name, for work as the Life with Elizabeth, The Love Boat, Mama’s Family, Ladies Man, The 70’s Show and Boston Legal.
In her time under the spotlight, she has also managed to bag nearly five Emmy awards for her Primetime creations, as well as Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy back in 2012.
