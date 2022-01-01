Shawn Mendes admits he’s ‘had a hard time with social media’ after split from Camila Cabello

Lyricist and songwriter Shawn Mendes recently turned to social media to weigh in on his current feelings about social media.

The singer expressed all his thoughts in a candid Instagram video that touched deeply into his current mental scape.

In it he could even be heard saying, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay.'"

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I'm writing songs.”

“I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it.”



"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it."

"I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."

Before signing off he also admitted, “I see you guys, and I see how much love you're giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you.”