Nora Fatehi bursts into laughter after being called as 'Rani Ji' from pap

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been actively promoting the song Dance Meri Rani together and were recently spotted out together.

Amidst of all, the actor could not control her laughter when a paparazzo called her 'Rani Ji' and ‘Nora paaji’ while clicking their pictures.

Have a look:

In the video which is shared by Guru himself, the O Saki Saki girl can be seen posing together for the paparazzi when one of the paps said, "Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani, please look at the centre)."

To which both of the stars laughed that she was being called Rani Ji.

At that point, Guru asked, "Kaha see aate ho (Where do you come from)?"

Nora then turned around laughing and a paparazzo asked her to pose again saying, "Nora paaji (brother), Nora paaji thoda left (slight left)."

This too cracked Nora and she jokingly added, Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha (At least you did not call me behenji)."

For unversed, Nora and Guru recently featured together in a music video titled Dance Meri Rani.