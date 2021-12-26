Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello celebrate Christmas, throw dinner party 

 
Sunday December 26, 2021
By Web Desk
December 26, 2021
Popular TV actress Sofía Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello threw a glam Christmas Eve dinner for their friends and family.

The Model Family famed star, 49, celebrated the holiday with her family and shared a glimpse into the beautiful décor for the evening.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Sofia captioned, "Feliz Navidad mi amor." She posted a photo of herself sitting in Manganiello's lap, with their sparkling gold and silver Christmas tree in the backdrop.

For the party, the Hot Pursuit actress wore a long-sleeve body-fitting green dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her glam look with a pair of metallic silver platform stilettos. Manganiello, 44, on the other hand, dressed up in a burgundy button-down shirt.

The gathering was attended by Sofia’s son Manolo, 30, and more of their extended family

Earlier, Sofia had shared a glimpse of the preparations of the festivities, including the gold and beige table dressings, as well as a Grinch-themed floral arrangement and a Jack Skellington cake.