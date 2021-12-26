Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello celebrate Christmas, throw dinner party

Popular TV actress Sofía Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello threw a glam Christmas Eve dinner for their friends and family.

The Model Family famed star, 49, celebrated the holiday with her family and shared a glimpse into the beautiful décor for the evening.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Sofia captioned, "Feliz Navidad mi amor." She posted a photo of herself sitting in Manganiello's lap, with their sparkling gold and silver Christmas tree in the backdrop.

For the party, the Hot Pursuit actress wore a long-sleeve body-fitting green dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her glam look with a pair of metallic silver platform stilettos. Manganiello, 44, on the other hand, dressed up in a burgundy button-down shirt.

The gathering was attended by Sofia’s son Manolo, 30, and more of their extended family

Earlier, Sofia had shared a glimpse of the preparations of the festivities, including the gold and beige table dressings, as well as a Grinch-themed floral arrangement and a Jack Skellington cake.