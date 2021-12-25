Khloe Kardashian decides to cut Tristan Thompson out of family photos

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian decided to cut her on-again, off-again former beau Tristan Thompson out of the family Christmas photos amid recent cheating scandal.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared sweet family photos featuring her daughter True, mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian and her kids.
However, she completely snubbed her baby daddy Tristan.
Sharing photos with daughter True in matching outfit, the Good American founder said, “I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she’s my greatest blessing.”
Posting other photos that feature her daughter, nieces Dream Kardashian, and Chicago West, Khloe said, ‘I love my girls!!!!’
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner also appeared in Khloe’s other post.
Earlier, there were reports that Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has welcomed a child with another woman during his reconciliation with her.
