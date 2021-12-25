Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving Archie, Lilibet wonderful childhood’ as Christmas gift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been lauded for their attempts at gifting Archie and Lilibet a “wonderful childhood.”



This claim has been brought forward by Royally Us hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

The co-hosts from the Royally Us podcast, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi made this observation.

Ms Ross was the first to speak up and claim, “I thought this was such a lovely story. So they donated to the neighborhood parade which was an automobile parade where I think they came out with all the cool cars and decorated them, really festive and Santa himself was there.”

"And I love that they were involved in this and we’re really just getting involved in their community. It again shows that Archie, and now Lilibet as well, are being given really normal but really beautiful wonderful childhoods.”

Ms Garibaldi joined in on the conversation later on and added, “Yeah, and they are getting the privacy that they wanted and you know you never see paparazzi pictures of them out and about.”

“I can't imagine that they're just holed up in their house forever. I'm sure they do go out and about and people are giving them the respect and the privacy that they need and when they want to come forward to show a little bit about their lives.”