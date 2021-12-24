Priyanka Chopra opens up on playing ‘Sati’ in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about playing 'Sati' in the hotly-released film The Matrix: Resurrections .

As Pee Cee continues to receive praises for flawlessly channelling the character, the process of acing the role took a lot of efforts.

During her conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Quantico actor said that there was this “burden and responsibility of living up to the expectation of what and who she (Sati) would be as an adult."

Chopra also shared that adorning the traditional outfits for the role was really exciting.

She said, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati.”

"Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had a homage to her Indian roots. We used colours which were Indian. We had borders of sarees," the actor added.