Taylor Swift shares father's recovery update after heart surgery

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift is on a road to recovery after undergoing a major heart procedure.

The singer’s dad had complicated quintuple bypass surgery a month ago when a doctor noticed something odd during routine check-up.

A source close to Taylor told DailyMail.com that Scott’s “recovery has been so far fantastic”.

The pop superstar along with her brother Austin, 33, and their mom Andrea had been on his side throughout the entire surgery and recovery process.

Taylor’s rep further said that Scott’s bypass surgery was not the result of a heart attack.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the procedure includes “creating a bypass for more blood to flow to the heart, which is done by harvesting a blood vessel from a different part of the body”.

It is pertinent to mention that the surgery may last for several hours.

However, those who undergo the surgery have a strong recovery rate and many report having improved symptoms later.

Earlier in a 2019 interview with Elle Magazine, the Cruel Summer crooner opened up that both her parents had battled cancer in the past.

She shared the news when the singer wrote a story, 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30, for the magazine.

Interestingly, Taylor mentioned that she eventually “learned how to handle serious illness” in her family.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she said at the time.