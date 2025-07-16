Jason Kelce gives rare insights into bond with wife Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce and Kylie have found the perfect key to partnership

Kylie and Jason Kelce work great as a couple because he responds well to the tasks she assigns him.

The 37-year-old former NFL star offered insights into his contribution in household chores in the latest episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, on Wednesday, July 16.

“I think that what I respond to really well is nagging,” Jason told a caller on New Heights who asked how to get her husband to do household chores without nagging him.

“Please nag the f--- out of me. Tell me to get my lazy ass up and take the g------ trash out. If you tell me to take the trash out, I'm not gonna be like, ‘Oh, I can't believe she's telling me to take the trash out,’“ he said referring to his wife, Kylie.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre said that even though he knows he should be helping out without the nagging, he likes it because it serves as a reminder.

“I like the nagging, and I need it because I get caught in my own thoughts, and I forget to do things,” Jason confessed. “I'm like, ‘Oh, I'll get to that later. I'll go do this. I'll do it in an hour. I'll do it in two hours.'”

Travis chimed in, calling Jason’s mechanism “the Kelce way,” he added, “We think a lot about s--- that kinda doesn't really matter, but in our mind, we wander. We wander into possibilities.”

Jason said he keeps asking Kylie to tell him to do the chores, but her response is “Jason, I don’t wanna tell you to do these things.”

“I'm like, ‘I get that. I'm just letting you know it's not gonna get done unless you tell me to do it,’ So I am pro-nagging. I think nagging is a great thing to do,” he added.