Romeo Beckham snubs Brooklyn in recent post amid ongoing family feud

Romeo Beckham fuels speculation with ‘unexpected’ gesture

Romeo Beckham recently fueled speculation about a family feud by snubbing eldest brother Brooklyn in new post following social media drama.

The 22-year-old, who is the second son of Victoria and David Beckham, shared a series of pictures with his siblings – Harper and Cruz – while Brooklyn was notably absent.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo posted a carousel of photos featuring his younger siblings.

The cover image showed 14-year-old Harper hugging her older brother Romeo tightly, while another photo showed all three siblings posing for a group shot alongside Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

This comes on the heels of Brooklyn, 26, unfollowing Cruz and Romeo after the latter reportedly unfollowed Nicola Peltz on Instagram.

A source close to the family told The Sun, “Brooklyn had no idea until he read about it online. It’s possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as him no longer following the brothers. He and Nicola certainly didn’t unfollow them or block them – they’re as confused as anyone else. The first they heard about it was when it was being reported on.”

Notably, rumours of a rift began circulating after Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration in London.