Nicola Peltz stuns fans with bold new post

Nicola Peltz turns heads with a bold new post amid her exciting career move.

The Back Roads star, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to share striking new pictures in a skimpy black bralette.

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham showcased her slim figure as she posed flirtatiously for the camera. The actress wore glam makeup, while her long brunette cascaded onto the pillow beside her.

Notably, this post comes shortly after Nicola's latest career announcement, which coincides with her husband Brooklyn's ongoing feud with his family.

She has joined the cast of a brand-new-thriller, confirming the exciting project in a recent Instagram post.

Nicola will star in Pretty Ugly, a film created by Ted Lasso screenwriter Erica Dunton, according to Deadline.

Director Erica Dunton, described it as 'a character-driven murder mystery for this moment.'

This isn’t Peltz’s first time taking on a thriller. She’s previously appeared in several high-profile projects, including Our Horse, Welcome to Chippendales, Holidate, Bates Motel, and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Nicola is set to take on a starring role in the film, alongside Jazzy De Lisser and Mary Masterson.

Previously she made her directorial debut Lola, a film she wrote and starred in. The project premiered on February 9,2024, and received mixed views from the critics and audiences alike.