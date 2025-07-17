'Harry Potter' star weighs on J.K. Rowling’s ‘controversial’ views

'Harry Potter' star sets record straight on J.K. Rowling's 'gender' debate
Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s views on gender identity, amid ongoing backlash against the author.
The 84-year-old star, known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter, said Rowling opinions’ on the “gender issue” were “too harsh”.
During the latest episode of a relative podcast, Margolyes said, “I’ve never met [Rowling], and I’ve never discussed this with her. She’s a very good writer and I love her detective stories – they’re excellent. I don’t agree with her about the trans issue. I think her opinion is too harsh but I don’t like the fact that the trans community has reacted with such fury.”
Later in the conversation, the End of Days actress urged the similar community to be more gentle with the author.
“It’s not good to be so furious,” she continued. “We should be gentle with each other. We’re all oppressed by sections of the community. Let’s just be kinder.”
This comes on the heels of Rowling, 59, facing criticism from gender identity activists and stars from the Harry Potter series – including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.
For the unversed, Rowling has long been vocal about her views on gender ideology.
