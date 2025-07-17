Sean 'Diddy' Combs enrolls in prison rehab for sexual, physical abusers

Diddy's sentencing is scheduled for October 3

Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be turning inward as he faces the fallout from his explosive legal battles.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old music mogul has enrolled in multiple self-help and therapy programs while awaiting sentencing at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Among them is the STOP Program, which focuses on preventing sexual assault, domestic abuse, and dating violence. He’s also reportedly continuing drug abuse therapy which he has been enrolled in since before his arrest.

Insiders told the outlet that Combs is trying to “better himself” and work toward redemption behind bars.

Earlier this month, the Revolt co-founder was acquitted of the most serious charges in his high-profile sex trafficking trial. But the court did convict him on two counts of prostitution, each of which carries up to 10 years in prison.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard graphic testimony from several witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. She alleged that the rapper raped and physically abused her during their 10-year relationship.

