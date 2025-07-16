Kendall, Kylie Jenner’s reason to skip Brody’s wedding revealed

Kylie and Kendall Jenner missed half-brother Brody’s wedding because of rift?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner decidedly skipped half-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding day even though they could have “easily” attended the ceremony as a source has now revealed.

The Kardashian clan has reportedly inherited the estrangement between Kris Jenner and Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, which is why they try to stay away from their half siblings.

A source close to the family, shared that Kylie and Kendall could very possibly attend Brody’s wedding at Malibu in the Thompson’s home this weekend, but it wasn’t one of their priorities, as per The US Sun.

“When the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything,” the insider told the outlet.

They went on to add that Linda and the momager have held sour feelings for each other for “decades” which seep into the relationships amongst the children.

“He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything,” they added.

Although Kendall has repeatedly tried maintaining a relationship with her dad’s side of the family, the source claimed that Kylie sticks to her Kardashian side.

“Kylie has admitted to friends she just feels like a stranger in the Jenner family unit. “She has nothing in common with them. She feels her place is as part of the Kardashians,” they elaborated.

This comes after another source told TMZ that the sisters skipped the wedding because they thought their presence might overshadow the couple celebrating their big day.