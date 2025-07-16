Lewis Capaldi forced to take break in 2023?

Lewis Capaldi marked his return at 2025 Glastonbury festival
Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi went on a break in 2023 after performing his last gig at the Glastonbury Festival the same year.
During the performance, the 28-year-old had a breakdown as he struggled with Tourette’s syndrome on stage.
Lewis clearly looked upset and unwell before getting off the stage. That show forced him to go on a break, which also proved as a strength for him as it allowed him to return after two years.
While speaking at the Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, the Survive hitmaker recalled, "So, Glastonbury 2023 was, for sure, really important - maybe the most important day in my life.”
“When it happened, and when it was happening, it was like the lowest moment of my life.”
Capaldi explained, “I had this moment where I was on stage two or three songs in, like 'this is the last gig I'm going to play for a long time, I need to try and get through this show, but when I come off I'm done.”
The Bruises singer finally marked his comeback while making a surprise appearance at this year’s Glastonbury festival.
