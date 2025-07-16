Nicki Minaj, SZA open fire against each other as feud gets heated

SZA and Nicki Minaj drag each other through the mud in angry exchange

Nicki Minaj launched her fiery attacks against SZA in a heated social media rant, but SZA wasn’t the one to quietly take it.

The musician duo wrote insulting remarks about each other and their public feud caught much fire online.

The 42-year-old rapper took to X on Tuesday, July 15 and called SZA a lesser talented celebrity than her, “SZA if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you,” Minaj wrote.

Adding, “B-ch [sic] what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning?”

The Girl on Fire hitmaker was reportedly angry at SZA after she took a dig at the independent record label Minaj is signed to.

In her response, SZA wrote on X, “Mercury retrograde … don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

The reply seemed to get Minaj even more fired up and she returned it with, “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a [f---ing] dead dog.”

The Barbie World songstress’ comments prompted SZA to respond, “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone. I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde. F--- YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??”

The feud reached another height at that when Minaj began comparing the two artists’ success, as she wrote, “Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?,” Minaj added. “Bi-ch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl?”

She continued, “Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end. You the type that would’ve been quiet in school trying to fit in. You still have no clue who you are! I know you went nights w/o washing that musty face. B-ch [sic] how u remember exactly where every freckle go?”