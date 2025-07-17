Pete Davidson’s mother is ‘thrilled’ by Elsie Hewitt pregnancy announcement

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt expecting, former's mother reacts

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, the couple is expecting their first child together, and someone else in the family is just as thrilled.

Pete’s mom, Amy Waters Davidson, is getting ready for her new role as a grandmother, and she couldn’t be more excited about it.

A source shared with E! News, “Pete’s mom is thrilled, she can’t wait to become a grandma!”

The news broke on July 16 when Elsie and Pete shared their baby announcement on social media.

The post gave fans a candid peek into their relationship, filled with sweet moments and humor. Elsie captioned the post with a playful note, writing, “Welp, now everyone knows we had s*x.”

The carousel of photos revealed personal glimpses into their life together, from the couple sharing a kiss to cozying up in face masks, and one particularly heartwarming moment where Pete is seen holding Elsie’s hand as they look at their baby on the ultrasound screen.

The post also included a sonogram photo of their baby and a cheeky nod to Love Island USA, with a screenshot of Nic Vansteenberghe’s now-famous reaction to Huda Mustafa’s baby news, “Mamacita.”

The couple’s journey into parenthood comes not long after E! News confirmed they were living together in New York City. At the time, a source noted, “They’re very happy together and excited about this next step.”

From growing their family to sharing the joy with fans, Pete and Elsie seem ready for this next , and they’re clearly not the only ones celebrating.