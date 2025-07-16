Harry Potter star Emma Watson suffers major setback

Emma Watson was summoned by court for over speeding

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson got into trouble for her driving skills as she continues her studies at Oxford University.

The famed Hermoine Granger was reportedly caught over speeding while driving in Oxford, the same city she is currently studying.

As per multiple sources, the 35-year-old has been ‘banned’ from driving a car due to July 2024 speeding infraction which involved her drive her vehicle at 38mph, around 8mph over the speed limit in the area.

Reportedly, Beauty and the Beast alum already had nine points on her license.

Previously, it wasn’t clear whether or not Watson would herself attend the High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court hearing.

However, now it has been revealed that she wasn’t present for the hearing in person.

The five-minute hearing ended with Watson being fined $1,400 (£1,044) and her being restricted from getting behind the steering wheel any time soon.

For the unversed, Watson is currently pursuing DPhil (Oxford version of a PhD) at the University of Oxford which she switched to after beginning her master’s in creative writing.

Before her higher studies, she had studied for GCSEs and A-Levels from the Dragon School and Headington School.

Her movie from 2019 Little Women remains her last acting project till now.