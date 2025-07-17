Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi steal show in adorable ‘GRWM’ video

Mother-Daughter duo offers glimpse into beauty routine in recent update

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster have set the internet abuzz with the debut of their “Get Ready with Me” video.

The 27-year-old star, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, with former partner Travis Scott, posted a skincare and makeup routine video with her daughter.

Taking to TikTok, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a “GRWM” video featuring herself and Stormi using products from her own beauty line while on vacation in Greece.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo appeared in casual attire as they walked viewers through their routine.

Jenner captioned the post, “Our first GRWM together we always make vids together for fun and I never post them but this was just tooooo cute.”

This post comes shortly after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about Stormi’s future.

In an exclusive interview with Dazed in May, the mom of two said, “She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don’t know, I have no idea, but I hope that she’s an artist, and I could go on tour and be her tour manager.”

For the unversed, Jenner and the American rapper welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and their son Aire in 2022.