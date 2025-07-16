BTS leader delivers shocking news about one band member

BTS leader RM has made a shocking confession about one bandmate, claiming that he has changed a lot.

On Tuesday, July 15, V from the septet treated BTS ARMY with a live stream. Further delighting the fans, V, born as Kim Tae-hyung, invited RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, and Jungkook to the video session.

The trio called themselves the "workout crew," and revealed who is the strongest among the three.

"Shocking news! Kim Taehyung is stronger than me," RM, 30, claimed during the livestream, with Jungkook, 27, adding, "He’s stronger than me too."

They both admitted they can’t keep up with the Love Me Again hitmaker anymore.

"He’s is bigger than us," RM continued to rave over V, who was once known as the most sensitive among all the seven. "We can’t even finish the sets he does now."

Taehyung, 29, humbly laughed off praise for his physique, attributing it to discipline and routine. "I forced myself into the habit," he explained.

The second-oldest member of BTS served in South Korea’s military under the elite Special Duty Team (SDT), known for its intense counter-terrorism training.

While Taehyung leaned into full weight training during his service, RM and Jungkook primarily followed bodyweight training routines.

Additionally, fans can look forward to the most anticipated BTS reunion as all members are now officially discharged from their respective military duties.

For now, the group is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy personal time and recharge before returning to the spotlight.