Ariana Grande reunites with ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu on new project

Ariana Grande will follow Jon M. Chu’s lead once more after Wicked projects but this time in the animated world of Dr. Seuss.

Fresh off her dazzling turn as Glinda in Wicked, the 7 Rings hitmaker is reuniting with Chu for another magical musical adventure.

The pop sensation and actress is set to lend her voice to Warner Bros.’ animated adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, based on the beloved Dr. Seuss book.

The project marks an exciting continuation of her collaboration with Chu following their work on Wicked and the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good, where Grande reprises her Oscar-nominated role.

The upcoming film is a musical journey close to Grande's heart. The former Disney star gushed about the project in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 15.

"I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings," she wrote. "I am so thrilled to be a part of this one."

The animated film will also feature Josh Gad, the beloved voice of Olaf in Frozen, who brings with him an impressive résumé of voice work, including The Angry Birds Movie, A Dog’s Purpose, and Central Park.