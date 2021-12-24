‘Mindhunter’ star Jonathan Groff opens up about show's possible future

Jonathan Groff, who starred as FBI agent Holden Ford in the David Fincher’s Netflix hit Mindhunter, says he will jump at the opportunity to return to the now-discontinued show if Fincher calls him.
Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Groff opened up about the show being put on an indefinite hold at Netflix and ultimately being shelved by ace director Fincher, saying that he “trust Fincher’s vision and his instincts.”
“To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honour and privilege of getting to work with him…” he said, adding that he has to go with Fincher’s decision to stop the show.
However, “The minute he (Fincher) says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second,” Groff added.
He also offered assurance that everyone associated with Mindhunter would return if Fincher decides a comeback.
“There’s such a reverence for Fincher. I can’t imagine that every single person wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to go back,” he said.
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says her 8-10-minute-long was 'crucial'
Germany's Madame Tussauds received criticism over Rihanna's Christmas-themed wax figure
Zendaya was 'stressed' for beau Tom Holland
Daniel Craig says James Bond films should only be watched in cinemas
Adnan Siddiqui was left star-struck on Thursday night after attending AR Rahman’s concert in Dubai
Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal slammed James Franco’s first statement in four years since their accusations