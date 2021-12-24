‘Mindhunter’ star Jonathan Groff opens up about show's possible future

Jonathan Groff says he will jump on the opportunity to return to 'Mindhunter' if David Fincher revives it

Jonathan Groff, who starred as FBI agent Holden Ford in the David Fincher’s Netflix hit Mindhunter, says he will jump at the opportunity to return to the now-discontinued show if Fincher calls him.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Groff opened up about the show being put on an indefinite hold at Netflix and ultimately being shelved by ace director Fincher, saying that he “trust Fincher’s vision and his instincts.”

“To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honour and privilege of getting to work with him…” he said, adding that he has to go with Fincher’s decision to stop the show.

However, “The minute he (Fincher) says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second,” Groff added.

He also offered assurance that everyone associated with Mindhunter would return if Fincher decides a comeback.

“There’s such a reverence for Fincher. I can’t imagine that every single person wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to go back,” he said.