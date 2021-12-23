Britney Spears weighs in on the importance of ‘being my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears recently highlighted the importance of becoming “my very own cheerleader” after a difficult decade.

The singer shared a caption highlighting her thoughts on it all in an Instagram post that has now been deleted. It read, "I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!"

She also went on to say, "God knows they weren't …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music."