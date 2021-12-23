Queen Elizabeth agrees to special Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip

Buckingham Place on Thursday said that Queen Elizabeth has agreed to special Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip next spring.

A statement issued by the Palace said, "The Queen has agreed that a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of his Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will take place in the Spring of 2022 at Westminster Abbey.

It said further details will be announced in due course.

Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99. His funeral was attended by hand full of people including Prince Harry who came from the United States.

Harry is settled in California along with his two children and wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from his royal duties.



