Tom Holland quips about getting an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to become one of Marvel's most successful films and Tom Holland couldn't keep calm as he is expecting an Oscar for his performance in the movie.

The Tom and Zendaya's starring movie has blown box office records after it hit the cinemas and amid all this the Unchartered actor joked about getting the award.

It all happened during the interview with Hollywood Reporter where the 25-year-old actor said, "I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I'm going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it's great."

The British actor had previously hinted at his departure from the franchise, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man," he told People.