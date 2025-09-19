Ed Sheeran’s Loop World Tour is coming to North America

announces North America tour leg for Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran is officially bringing his Loop Tour to North America, the singer announced on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Sharing a playful Instagram video of himself strolling through New York, grabbing a hot dog, biking through the streets, the pop star held up a mock magazine titled Teddy’s Tribune with the headline The British Are Coming!

“Coming back to North America for the Loop tour,” Sheeran, 34, wrote in the post.

“New stage, new setlist, new tricks. I LOVE touring North America, I’ve always felt so much love there since the first gig I did in LA and Toronto back in 2010. Can’t wait to be back, see you all there from spring 2026.”

The North American leg begins in June 2026 in Glendale, Arizona, before making its way through major cities including Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Toronto.

The tour will wrap in Tampa in November. Before that, Sheeran will perform in Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.

According to a press release, the shows will feature a brand-new stage design along with tracks from his recently released album Play, plus fan favorites and classics.

Fans who want early access to tickets can register at EdSheeran.com for presale through Seated.

Registrants will receive a “unique one-time code” to use when the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. local time.

General ticket sales open on Friday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Dates for Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in North America: