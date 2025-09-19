Machine Gun Kelly calls ex Megan Fox 'the greatest partner’

Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox 'a phenomenal mom'

Machine Gun Kelly is reflecting on fatherhood and praising Megan Fox as a co-parent months after welcoming their first child together.

The 35-year-old musician, who shares daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker with Fox, opened up during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Sept. 18. He explained the inspiration behind their baby girl’s unique name, sharing its roots in his family’s heritage.

“My ancestors, and my family is Norwegian, and there's a Norwegian goddess named Saga, and it means ‘epic story,’” he said.

“And so we named her Saga because to get her on this earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic.”

Kelly went on to call Fox “the greatest partner” and “the greatest person to have had a child with,” adding, “she's such a phenomenal mom.”

He also joked about how much their daughter’s appearance changes.

“We go back and forth on who she looks like. Like last month she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her. It changes, you know?”

The rapper is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

Beyond co-parenting, Kelly is looking forward to sharing more dad moments with longtime friend Pete Davidson, who is preparing to welcome his first child.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he revealed they’re already planning baby playdates.

“I’m so stoked. I tried to wait and stall until he could get here. I’m so excited,” Kelly said, adding that their friendship has only grown stronger as they enter fatherhood together.

“We think both of us are such idiots that we somehow just meet in the middle somewhere. We were watching movies and being dads.”