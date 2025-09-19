Dolly Parton apologises for not appearing at Dollywood event

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is on the mend after a recent health scare kept her from making a special appearance at Dollywood.

The country music legend, 79, was set to help unveil the park’s newest attraction, Night Flight Expedition, coming in 2026. Instead, she appeared virtually in a video message to explain why she couldn’t be there in person.

“Hello Dollywood! It’s me,” Parton told fans. “I know—and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem.”

She went on to share that the problem was a kidney stone, which also caused an infection.

“Turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’” she explained.

Parton admitted she was disappointed to miss the event. “I was looking so forward to it,” she said, adding that while she couldn’t attend, she was “there in spirit.”

While recovering, the Jolene singer has also had something to celebrate.

She was recently honoured by Guinness World Records with its highest distinction, being named a Guinness World Records Icon.

The recognition celebrates her 11 record-breaking titles across her five-decade career.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, praised her influence, saying, “Dolly is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated writers and performers in the history of country music, as reflected in her many Guinness World Records certificates, but her reach and influence extends far beyond the musical world.

She truly is a living legend, and it’s an honour to bestow GWR Icon status upon her.”