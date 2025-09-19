Jada Pinkett Smith steps into new chapter with Will Smith by side

Jada Pinkett Smith has quietly stepped into a new chapter as she turned 54, leaving behind years of constant headlines.

The actress - who once dominated conversations with the “entanglement” scandal, Will Smith’s Oscars slap, and the release of her memoir Worthy - has been living a much calmer life away from all the drama.

The star's last social media activity came in February, when she surprised fans with icy blonde hair and celebrated Willow and Jaden’s Grammy night.

Since then, Jada appeared avoiding the spotlight, choosing family moments over online updates.

On the career front, the Girls Trip actress kept a low profile, as her last film role was in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, and two years later she returned as producer and narrator for the docudrama African Queens.

Still, her bond with her husband has stayed strong. Although they have lived in separate homes since their 2016 split, they continued to be seen together.

Jada supported him at Coachella last year and joined their children for the Bad Boys Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles, as she also stood beside daughter Willow in Shanghai for her fashion line debut.

Moreover, their family remained at the heart of her updates, with Will sharing a playful photo of the whole clan earlier this year that included Jada and his first wife Sheree Zampino.

Now, Jada and Will are teaming up once again in Hollywood, as their company Westbrook signed a first look deal with Paramount, with new projects already in the works.