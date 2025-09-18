Jeff Brazier patches up family rift as son Freddy turns 21

Freddy had previously shared the heartfelt news that he is preparing to welcome a baby with his ex-girlfriend

Jeff Brazier has nothing but love for his soon-to be dad son, Freddy on his 21st birthday.

The son of the TV star Jeff and the late Jade Goody had previously shared the heartfelt news that he is preparing to welcome a baby with his ex-girlfriend.

For context, Jeff has endured a difficult year after a huge fall out with his nan, Jackie Budden, who had lived with him, and later sought solace from his father after they too had a bust up.

Interestingly, the family has now patched up things in the wake up of the baby news, with Jeff saying he will 'always be walking along side' Freddy.

In a post shared on Instagram, Jeff uploaded photos from over the years alongside a heartfelt caption.

Jeff wrote: 'Happy 21st birthday to our Freddy. What adventures we have had incredible memories made and challenges we have faced.

'So many lessons and there can't be much you haven't taught me about being a Dad!We are always going to be here with hearts full of love and chests full of pride.'

He added: 'The destination will be so sweet for you and so deserved, there are lots of different paths and I always be walking alongside you on yours no matter how many times you ignore the sat-nav.

'I have a feeling your 21st will be a special one.'