Stallone reveals wild AI idea for young Rambo movie

Sylvester Stallone has surprised fans by revealing he once came up with a bold idea for the Rambo franchise.

Speaking on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, the Hollywood star looked back on his career, his upcoming memoir The Steps, and his hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

The 79-year-old star also reacted to news of Peter Farrelly’s planned film I Play Rocky, which will show how the first Rocky movie was made.

Stallone admitted he did not expect it. “I was shocked to read about it. I have zero to do with it,” he said.

Still, the Armor star hinted that his memoir would share his own story of struggle, from arriving in New York in 1969 to eventually holding an Oscar in his hands.

But the most dramatic moment came when Stallone spoke about Rambo.

A prequel film is already moving forward, with Noah Centineo set to star and Jalmari Helander directing, yet Stallone revealed he once pitched a very different version.

However, his idea was to play Rambo himself at 18, using artificial intelligence to de-age him on screen. “Everyone thought I was crazy,” he said, while pointing out that the technology could make it possible.

The Alarum actor also spoke about the difficulty of anyone else stepping into roles like Rocky or Rambo, admitting, “It’s very, very hard. You’re always fighting prejudice against the original.”

For now, Sylvester Stallone is focused on projects of his own. With Tulsa King returning for a fourth season and his memoir set to arrive soon, the action legend continues to add to his legacy while leaving fans curious about the Rambo movie.