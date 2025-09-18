Jimmy Kimmel stunned as truth behind show shutdown comes out

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show was suddenly halted this week after Disney bosses stepped in.

The longtime host of Jimmy Kimmel Live was informed directly by Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden, with CEO Bob Iger also approving the move.

The decision came just days after Kimmel’s heated remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On his show, the star claimed, “The MAGA gang desperately [is] trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

His words sparked immediate backlash, as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr condemned the comments, calling them “some of the sickest conduct possible.”

Sources close to the production revealed Kimmel refused to walk back his statement and was preparing to address the issue again on his next broadcast.

Executives feared the controversy would get turned into a big deal if he repeated it on air.

The sudden stop stunned the staff, who already lined up guests for the night.

However, comedian Wanda Sykes, scheduled to appear, shared on Instagram that she was already in full makeup when she learned the taping was off.

The comedy star, who has hosted the late-night show since 2003, has not spoken publicly about the suspension yet.

Moreover, Disney has not confirmed when or if the program will return, leaving its future uncertain.

For now, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney, who serves as head writer and executive producer, has been standing by his side as support pours in from friends in Hollywood.