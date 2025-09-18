Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in Netflix trailer with chic casual look

Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming Netflix documentary in a newly released trailer, as her outfit instantly caught attention.

The 51 year old designer appeared in a plain grey T-shirt tucked into high waisted blue jeans, creating a casual look that many described as effortlessly chic.

The three part series, titled 'Victoria Beckham,' is set to arrive on Netflix on October 9.

The project comes from the team behind Beckham and Michelle Obama’s Becoming, and promises to give a closer look into the life of the former Spice Girl.

Known for her sharp suits and elegant dresses, Victoria surprised viewers by choosing such a simple outfit for her on camera moments.

However, the relaxed style highlighted a different side of her image, one that felt more down to earth.

The jeans featured a classic blue wash with front pocket details, paired with the loose fit of the T-shirt for a clean and timeless look.

Moreover, fans online quickly reacted, pointing out how she managed to make everyday clothing appear stylish with ease.

Victoria, a mother of four, often speaks about her love for denim, calling jeans one of her wardrobe staples.

The trailer reflected that preference while also offering a more personal side of the star.

With the documentary just weeks away, the first trailer showed that Victoria Beckham is ready to let cameras capture not only her journey but also her most natural style of all time.