Jimmy Kimmel plots revenge with Stephen Colbert amid ABC fallout: Report

The talkshow hosts reportedly want to 'do something together to fight' against the Trump administration

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t quietly accepting ABC’s decision to yank his show off the air.

According to a new report by the Daily Mail published September 18, the late-night host is “absolutely f***ing livid” over his suspension following remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And he’s reportedly plotting his next move alongside fellow talkshow host Stephen Colbert.

Sources claimed Kimmel is already working on “ways to get out of his contract” and may even appear on Colbert’s show before its end next year.

“Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly,” an insider said. “This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever.”

The outlet reports that Kimmel and Colbert are “looking to do something together to fight” against Trump’s administration. “They both don’t want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all,” the source added, saying the controversy “lit an extreme fire under Jimmy’s ass.”

Kimmel allegedly warned that if ABC doesn’t back down, his Hollywood friends could “cause problems” and even “stop doing ABC shows,” including The View.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated Kimmel's suspension, writing, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED.”