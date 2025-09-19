Ozzy Osbourne connects with fans one ‘last’ time

Ozzy Osbourne reflects on 'great life' in upcoming documentary

Ozzy Osbourne is reflecting on his “great life” in No Escape, the trailer for his upcoming Paramount+ documentary.

The rock legend, who died in July 2025, looked back on the final six years following his tragic fall in February 2019.

Opening the trailer, Ozzy shared his unfiltered thoughts on how life changed after his unexpected Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He said, “The thing about getting older, you know, [is] I used to take pills for fun. Now we take them to stay alive.”

The film explores Osbourne’s career and personal struggles, with his family also sharing their perspectives.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne revealed that the singer’s biggest regret was never saying goodbye to his fans, though she added he was grateful to make more music despite his illness, calling it the “best medicine I’ve ever had.”

“If my life is coming to an end, I really can’t complain — I’ve had a great life,” he enthused.

For the unversed, the film premieres on Paramount+ on October 7. Meanwhile, the teaser for Ozzy: No Escape From Now, was released on Wednesday, September 17.