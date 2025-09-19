Dwayne Johnson reflects on past hardships after 15-minute standing ovation

Dwayne Johnson gets 'emotional' ahead of 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled his childhood eviction ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

The 53-year-old star, who has recently been making headlines for his role as Mark Kerr in the film, shared a heartfelt story from his childhood after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation for his performance.

At the Venice Film Festival, The Rock reflected on the emotional incident, saying, “I would say, ‘It’s gonna be alright. It’s gonna be okay.’ We came home tou our little, we had an efficiency apartment. There was a notice there that says you’re, you gotta – the eviction notice. You have five days to get out. If not, the cops are gonna come escort you out.

“My mom was just there crying, and so that left an indelible mark, and I stuffed it deep down in here... So, to go from that to the career that I've been lucky enough to have, blessed with people like Emily, who I have this love, incredible support, and bond and friendship... To go from that to today... like, that other kind of conversation, is...”

Later in the conversation, the Red Notice actor reacted to his new milestone in an emotional manner.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “I think of what the moment represented for all of us. We went into this and making this film for ourselves and to discover things about ourselves and without an attachment to an outcome, a reception, a reaction, you’d never know.”

The Smashing Machine tells the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr and the challenges he faced in his career.

Benny Safdie’s directorial, also starring Emily Blunt, is slated for release on Friday, October 3.