Ariana Grande announces last leg of 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’

Ariana Grande has released that final part of the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The We Can’t Be Friends singers added five extra shows in her upcoming run of London alongside confirming no other dates are coming for this trek.

In her now deleted Instagram Stories, the pop star wrote, "All of the dates for our mini (not so anymore) tour are now announced."

"I love you," she added to fans.

The additional shows will take place next year at the O2 Arena on August 24, 27, 28 and 31, with one final night to close out the tour on September 1. They will follow Grande's previously announced performances at the venue on August 15, 16, 19, 20 and 23.

Soon after the announcement fans on social media quickly tried to grab the tickets for the show, however, they found out that the ticket purchasing website, Ticketmaster, has crashed due to staggering number of fans.

"There are currently over 2 MILLION people trying to get tickets to Ariana Grande’s "the eternal sunshine tour" in London," wrote one user.

Another echoed the sentiment saying, "2 million people ahead of me in line to get Ariana Grande London tickets."

“Unpopular opinion but if you’re not an OG Ariana Grande fan & have been listening to her music for at least a decade, you DO NOT deserve those #EternalSunshine tickets,” said one more fan.

Another one added, “Is anyone else’s queue not moving atm?!?! Or is it just my c**p wifi.”

Fans have been struggling in attaining the tickets from the very beginning since Eternal Sunshine tickets has gone from sale.

Grande recently addressed the issue on her Instagram Story, saying, "I’ve been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. I hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs. it’s not right."

Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour will kick off on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, California.