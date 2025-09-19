Kyle MacLachlan praises Timothee Chalamet, ‘very interesting person’

Kyle MacLachlan on Timothée Chalamet, 'I’m curious'

Kyle MacLachlan has his eye on Timothée Chalamet as a dream guest for his new podcast, What Are We Even Doing?

“Timothée would be fun to have on. We’ve met and spoken. We worked together on a little photo shoot we did for W Magazine. He’s a very interesting person,” MacLachlan, 66, told Us Weekly at the Wednesday, September 16, premiere of The Lowdown.

“He’s quite reserved, but I’m curious because he’s had a very specific journey and he’s done a variety of different things.”

He added that sharing stories with Chalamet would be a highlight, joking, “And then we can always talk about riding sandworms together.”

MacLachlan launched his podcast this month to dive into conversations about the entertainment industry, particularly through the perspective of millennial and Gen Z stars.

“I’m enjoying it. The sky is the limit in a weird way, and why not go out and explore this? I have a genuine curiosity, and I’ve got great help,” he said, noting that his team has been key in making the project possible.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has also been making headlines for his relationship with Kylie Jenner, which insiders describe as her “healthiest” yet.

According to Us Weekly, the couple share “a sense of calm and stability that she hasn’t always had in the past.”

A source explained that Timothée “lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them.”

Their similar sense of humour and mutual understanding of their busy lifestyles has helped their romance thrive despite time zone differences and demanding schedules.

The insider added, “It just works,” while noting that Chalamet went out of his way to celebrate Jenner’s birthday even though he couldn’t attend her party hosted by Kendall Jenner.

“He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call, and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special.”

Jenner has credited Chalamet with helping her find more balance, saying, “I feel like I’ve grown a lot with him.”

Sources close to the couple say their relationship is built on mutual support, with both acting as each other’s biggest cheerleaders.