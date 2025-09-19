Adele tapped to play 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Adele in talks for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Adele could be gearing up for one of the world’s biggest stages, but nothing has been locked in just yet.

Sources tell Page Six that the singer has been approached about headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, Calif., though she has not been confirmed for the high-profile spot.

Rumours have swirled for weeks that Adele is in the running, with Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus also mentioned as possible contenders.

Cyrus, despite her long career, has never taken on the high-profile performance.

Adele, 36, has attended the Super Bowl before to cheer from the stands with her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul. At one of her Las Vegas shows last year, she admitted she went solely to see Rihanna’s halftime performance.

“Last year I went, obviously I didn’t go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna,” she told fans. Ahead of the game, she had also joked, “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f–k.”

While insiders say she is this year’s favourite to take the stage, another source close to the production noted she has not officially signed on.

Adele previously turned down the opportunity, revealing to a Los Angeles crowd in 2016, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Beyond the Super Bowl speculation, Adele is preparing to open up about her life in a new way.

According to The Mirror, she has finally agreed to release an autobiography that will give fans a personal look at her rise to fame, childhood, and private world.

“She’s always said no. Finally, she is ready, and it will be Adele in her own words, beyond the headlines,” a source said.

Insiders also claim the Grammy winner is back in the studio and exploring plans for a massive stadium tour.

“She loves her life out of the spotlight, but talks about another tour and even a new record have been happening,” the source shared, adding that fans should “watch this space.”

The news follows Adele’s sold-out Las Vegas residency, which wrapped earlier this year after earning widespread praise.